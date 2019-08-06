Archbishop: No one should be judged

Archbishop Jason Gordon was somewhat suprise to find out that prisoner Cleophus Maynard drew a painting of him at the TT Prison Service 10th annual Inmates Art Exhibition in collaboration with the Raja Yoga Prison Ministry at Long Circular Mall in St James.. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Archbishop Jason Gordon says no one should be judged, no matter the circumstances, or how far they have fallen. He was addressing inmates serving life sentences during the launch of the Prison Service's 10th Inmates Art Exhibition today at Long Circular Mall, St James.

He said their paintings were reminding the world that people need to make their lives into masterpieces.

Looking at the inmates and their works of art, he said, shows how this country has forgotten so many of its people.

Inmate and lead artist Alladin Mohammed said through practice and contemplation, even the most deformed mind can be reformed. Art was therapeutic in the reformation of the inmates, he said, and the prison system has moved away from retributive to restorative justice, helping the inmates to be part of the solution.