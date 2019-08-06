Ahye, Baptiste headed to 100m Pan Am finals

Michelle Lee Ahye

TT's Michelle-Lee Ahye will have the chance to add another international gold medal to her collection on Wednesday. The sprinter won her 100-metre semi-final race a short while ago at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. TT's Kelly-Ann Baptiste also booked her spot in the final as one of the fastest losers, placing third in her race in 11.49 seconds.

Ahye cruised past her competitors with a time of 11.37 seconds, with Jamaica's Natasha Morrison following with a time of 11.59.

She also went up against Canada's Leya Rose Buchanan, Argentina's Victoria Woodward, Grenada's Michelle Hazzard, Roberta Gladden of Belize and Franciela Krasucki of Brazil.

In 2018, she won gold in the women’s 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, becoming the first TT athlete to do so. She also won the women’s 200 metre “B” race at the Spitzen Leichtathletik track meet in Switzerland in July.

The final will be held at 5.40 pm (TT time) on Wednesday.