Yuma Vibe launches Fete 10 years of family, loyalty, support

COLOUR IN MOTION: Models show off their costumes at the launch Yuma Vibe's 2020 Carnival presentation, Fete, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain on Saturday. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

YUMA Vibe celebrated love, life and all things Carnival at their electrifying band launch held on Saturday – commemorating their ten years in existence. Yuma’s 2020 presentation, Fete, sets out to honour a decade of hard work, innovation and jubilation on the road. Some 14 sections were presented to patrons at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

Some changes have been made. These include a new logo incorporating the initials of their co-founder Louis Stefan Monteil who died of a heart attack at the age of 46 in March. The band’s operations has shifted from 12 Alcazar Street in Woodbrook to 76 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.

The presentation of costumes at the launch started at 1 am after a Netflix video was shown highlighting the development and camaraderie among band members, including scenes from Monteil’s funeral.

The first section on stage was Hard Wine. The other sections include Hysteria, Toast, Riidung, Cloud 10, Lavish, Ecstasy, Euphoria, Bazodee, Dingolay, Temptress, Pandemonium, Mimosa and Razzle Dazzle.

The party continued until 4 am

In a brief interview with Newsday, 21-year-old Marc Skinner said that he found Yuma’s presentation to be great. “Everything came together seamlessly. I enjoyed the choreography embedded into some of the models’ dance moves.” Chantell Barry, 24, who was attending the event for the first time, said, “It was amazing. I am well entertained. Yuma’s delivery was well executed and I love the section Bazodee.” Another patron 35-year-old Giselle Gray said she thoroughly enjoyed the presentation and had her eyes on a costume in Hard Wine.