Wife of St Ann’s murder victim: He died a hero

DIED A HERO: Mathew De Silva

RELATIVES of 36-year-old father of three Mathew De Silva wept as they lauded him for sacrificing his life on Sunday night.

De Silva's wife, in an interview with Newsday, said gunmen fatally shot her husband while he was fighting them off.

She believes the incident was an attempted robbery gone wrong.

“He was a selfless person,” said his wife. “He would help anybody.”

She described De Silva, a security camera installation technician, as the kind of person that would do anything to help another person.

Newsday understands at about 2 am, he was playing cards with another friend at his Hutton Road home when a gunman stormed the house.

He leaped in front the gunman and began wrestling with him.

He pushed him out the door, but ran into two more gunmen who shot him three times.

Police took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.