WASA starts to collect arrears

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has launched a Stay Connected campaign, aimed at recovering outstanding rates owed by domestic and commercial customers.

In a press release earlier today, WASA said it had already taken several steps to address customers who are in arrears by two or more billing cycles.

These include issuing Short Messaging Service (SMS),phone call reminders, mailed reminder notices and hand-delivered final notices.

From tomorrow, WASA will begin another phase of the campaign, involving the large-scale disconnection of service to customers who do not heed warnings.

The disconnection will begin in north east, north west and central Trinidad, and move to other areas, including Tobago.

Customers in arrears are asked to visit any of WASA’s 12 rate payment centres to clear their arrears or enter an agreement to do so.