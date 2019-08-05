Vagrancy out ofcontrol

THE EDITOR: From daily observation all around our country it appears that the Government does not have a plan to deal with vagrancy. If it does, it is taking its sweet time about implementing it.

In the meantime we the people have to put up with some vagrants who litter the city indiscriminately.

I make mention of one such fellow in my neighbourhood. He goes on a daily hunt collecting his preferred bags of garbage and brings them to the short connecting road between De Verteuil and O’Connor Streets in Woodbrook and there he proceeds to burst open the bags to get his meal, leaving behind the scattered garbage on the roadside and pavement.

This in unacceptable and this problem should be addressed. I know that the city corporation workers in Woodbrook are not happy with this as they have to clean up after him.

Surely something can and should be done to eradicate this. Why are the authorities so inefficient in dealing with vagrancy? Is it yet another case of our archaic laws restricting their actions or simply that no one cares?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook