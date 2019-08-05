Union reports FCB ‘parking offence’ to Industrial Court

First Citizens employees at its Aranguez South branch have decided to park their cars on the Eastern Main Road or side streets.

This is until the issue is addressed in the Industrial Court said first vice president of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU), Don Devenish.

Last Friday, a small group of workers staged a protest outside the company’s Aranguez South branch. The group complained about workers being asked to pay $225 monthly to use the car park.

Speaking to Newsday today, Devenish said the bank claimed the car park was private. He said once it is a leased property, "the workers are covered under the taxation laws."

“The next step is that we have reported the matter as an industrial-relations offence at the Industrial Court. You cannot move people and put them in a new building without providing for them," Devenish said.