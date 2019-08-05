UNC MP: ‘PM, take over national security’

Rodney Charles

NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles has alleged that ayear after his appointment as national security minister, Stuart Young has proven "amongst the worst performing national security ministers in our history."

He called on the Prime Minister to do "the patriotic thing and assume responsibility for national security" or appoint a more qualified and experienced person.

Charles reiterated the UNC's call for Dr Rowley to call a general election now, given the hopelessness in the population about the crime problem.

A year ago yesterday, Young replaced Point Fortin MP Edmund Dillon as national security minister in a Cabinet reshuffle. In a statement, Charles charged that after a year, Young's performance has been "one of incompetence, inexperience, non-performance and outright cluelessness". Saying 502 murders have taken place since he was appointed, Charles said, "He has failed to imbue a sense of safety and security. He failed to secure our borders."

Charles alleged that Young continues to pretend to fight crime by "passing more and more draconian legislation and blaming the Opposition."

The House of Representatives passed the Bail Amendment Bill 2019 on July 31, with government and opposition MPs voting for it.

Charles said. "Good leaders know when to take advice."

Reiterating that Young has failed on this and other fronts, Charles said, "We simply cannot take another year of Minister Young."