TT draw with Barbados at Concacaf championship

Members of the TT Under-15 team, ahead of their recent match against Costa Rica. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA

AFTER losing their opening game of the Concacaf under 15 boys championship 3-0 against Costa Rica on Sunday, the TT under-15 boys were held 1-1 by Barbados, in Group B action this morning. The match was held at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

TT dominated the game but squandered a number of chances. Josiah Wilson scored the opener for TT in the 37th minute, but Barbados' Nadre Butcher equalised in the 65th minute.

TT are in Group B along with Portugal, Costa Rica and Barbados. The team will face Portugal on Wednesday morning at 9 am.