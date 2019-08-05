Suffering for proper bus service

THE EDITOR: How long must we suffer for a proper bus service throughout the country? The commute from Sangre Grande to Port of Spain everyday is long and expensive, therefore having a reliable bus service is of paramount importance to residents of the area.

Everyday is some issue with PTSC and its buses. For example, a tyre on one bus blew out in Valencia, resulting in passengers having to find alternative transportation – and paying more money too.

On another bus the brakes gave off a foul smell, forcing the us to open the windows to help ourselves to some fresh air.

Another bus lost power on the stretch and continued on at snail’s pace. It then picked up a little speed to reach Valencia and then lost speed again. We had to seek alternative transportation. Not everybody has maxi and taxi money. When will the government help poor people? At election time we get all kinds of promises just to get our votes and after that we continue to ketch hell.

I have seen new buses servicing other routes. So what about Grande? It’s years we have not gotten a new bus. I have been travelling by bus for nine years so I would know.

I am fed up with the treatment of Sangre Grande. When will some government have the belly to do the right thing? That’s the question I want answered.

MARIA LEZAMA

Sangre Grande