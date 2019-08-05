‘Snap general election unlikely’ Lee: Early PNM candidates to put media in a frenzy

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee. FILE PHOTO/JEFF MAYERS

UNC deputy political leader David Lee said despite the PNM announcing three candidates a year before the general election is due, a snap poll is unlikely.

Last week the PNM selected temporary senator Ndale Young as the candidate for Barataria/San Juan after previously screening and selecting government senator and assistant general secretary Daniel Dookie for Pointe-a-Pierre and Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat for Chaguanas East. All three seats are marginal seats and are controlled by the UNC.

Lee, MP for Pointe-a-Pierre, said on Sunday, the choosing of the candidates was the PNM's attempts to change the narrative.

"They want to have the media in a frenzy that there will be a general election soon. I don't feel so."

He said the PNM want to change the conversation from the Government's lack of proper governance and chaos in the country.

"The Government getting licks every day on crime, economy and other issues. They trying to change the conversation and it may be another strategy to move attention away from the real issues of governance. Everything in the last four years has not worked."

He added: "They shut down Petrotrin. People unemployed and have lost hope."

Lee said the UNC continued to focus on local government elections due in November and noted both parties have not completed screening of candidates.

On the constituencies where PNM candidates have been selected he said he, Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan and Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim have been doing a lot of work on the ground with limited resources.

He said the PNM hoped the Bail Bill, which was passed last week with Opposition support, would have been a conversation piece if the UNC had not supported it.

"We support good legislation that is needed to fight crime. But legislation alone will not solve illegal guns."

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings previously announced party groups had been asked to prepare nominations for Barataria/San Juan, Pointe-a-Pierre, Chaguanas East, St Augustine and Toco/Manzanilla.