MSJ: Murders still rampant one year after Gary

MSJ political leader David Abdulah. FILE PHOTO

AS the one-year marker approaches since Gary Griffith was appointed Commissioner of Police on August 6, 2018, the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) says murder is still as rampant as it was 12 months ago.

“This is an indication that he has not been able to rein in that type of violent crime,” the party’s political leader David Abdulah said at a news conference at Lord Street, San Fernando on Sunday.

“The gangs still operate, the guns are out there. So all of those are important markers by which we could assess the CoP,” Abdulah said while refusing to rate or rank Griffith’s performance over the last year.

He said government has acquiesced to Griffith’s request for legislation to effect changes, but he has little control over changing the root problems responsible for the level of blood crimes in the country.

“He has asked for the anti-gang legislation. He has also asked for the bail legislation that is now being approved by the Parliament, so let us see what else he can do.”

Abdulah said it matters not who is sitting in the commissioner’s chair, “We are not going to be able to solve violent crime unless we address some of the root elements that give rise to young men, primarily, being involved in gangs and in crime.

“Unless we deal with that, which roots have to do with the problem of education, the problem of building families and communities, the absence of hope for many of our young people and avenues for them to be able to express themselves to their full potential, and express their power as young people, then they are going to continue to get in this kind of activity.”

He said it is in gangs young people involved in criminal activities feel a sense of belonging. The alternate, he said, is to create a sense of belonging in the society rather in gangs.

Abdulah said those changes are not taking place, but absolved the commissioner of any blame in this regard.

“That is not the responsibility of the commissioner, that is a government responsibility and citizens responsibility and those things are not happening.”

Abdulah also drew a link between white collar crime and the blood crimes.

He identified money laundering, fraud and corruption as aspects of white collar crime which are having serious consequences on TT.

He advocated for investigative powers to be given to the Financial Intelligence Unit to investigate suspicious transactions and for state support to successfully prosecute.

“Unless we deal with serious fraud, corruption and money laundering, we are not going to be able to deal with the violent crimes, blood crimes of murder and gun violence because there is a direct correlation between the two.”