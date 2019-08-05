Met Office: Don’t be complacent

The Meteorological Office at Piarco is advising the country not to become complacent because the weather seems to have mellowed since the yellow alert issued on Sunday.

Senior meteorological officer Saide Shakeer said while the weather may have changed from rain and is now hot, this was the weather needed for thunderstorms.

"The heat is what we need to get the severe thunderstorms. If it was a little more cloudy, the thunderstorms will develop, but they will not be as intense. We need the heat to get the convective clouds which, if they rise enough...then we will get the thunderstorms."

Shakeer said there were unconfirmed reports of fallen roads and landslides along the Northern Coast Road, and the Met Office will continue monitoring the situation.