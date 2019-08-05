Man dead, woman critical after Sando shooting

Stock photo

A gunman killed a man and wounded a woman after opening fire on a car in San Fernando last night.

Police identified the man as Ste Madeleine resident Jesse Jacob, 34.

Police said at about 8 pm yesterday, Jacob was driving in St John’s Village when someone opened fire.

He died at the scene and the woman, who was in the passenger seat, was taken to hospital where she remains, up to today, in a critical condition.

Police from the Homicide Bureau Region III and Ste Madeleine are investigating.