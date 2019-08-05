Hosein hails Arima community pride

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Kazim Hosein has hailed the level of pride the people of Arima take in their community.

He expressed this view at a thanksgiving service at the Santa Rosa RC Church onSunday.

The service was held to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Arima Borough Corporation.

In a statement issued by the ministry, Hosein said the large turnout of people at the service, including many families and young people. showed the people of Arima "truly take pride" in their community.

This was a testament, he continued, to the good work of the corporation and all local government representatives.

"This level of active participation by citizens is needed in order for the true spirit of local government, that of putting people first, to always be at the forefront as we carry out our mandate," Hosein added. "I believe this is the type of success that we, as politicians, should strive toward."

Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian said the borough's strengthened unity and collaboration over the past few years has directly led to its notable development. She thanked the ministry for increasing its continued support and recently increasing the borough's complement of municipal police officers.

Morris-Julian said the corporation hopes to make Aruma the first green town in the country through the increased usage of solar energy in community facilities, such as parks and recreation grounds, by 2022.