Fire victim dies at hospital

THE 31-year-old man who received burns during a house fire at Claxton Bay on Sunday has died.

Police said Stephen Dwarika died at about 9.30 am today at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The fire broke out in the family’s house at Soledad Road at about 2.30 am on Sunday. Officers from the Savonette fire station responded and put out the fire which started in Dwarika’s bedroom.

Police said his father Deoraj broke down the door and pulled Dwarika, who was unconscious, to safety.

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee via his Facebook page offered his condolences to Dwarika's loved ones.

In the post, Lee said: "Stephen was a really talented and jovial young man. Loved by many in the community, he played a critical role in the lives of many. We have lost a true son, brother and friend. I pray that God bestows strength and guidance on his loved ones at this trying time."