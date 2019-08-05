Costa Rica brush aside TT U-15s

COSTA RICA brushed aside TT 3-0 yesterday, at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, United States, as the 2019 Concacaf Boys Under-15 Championship kicked off.

In the 70-minute affair, Costa Rica opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Creichel Perez fired a shot beyond the reach of TT goalkeeper Triston Edwards.

Josimar Alcoceri extended the lead in the 15th minute and Perez netted his second, and the team's third, in the 19th.

TT had a couple of chances to reduce the deficit in the first half, but Jaheim Faustin and captain Jaheim Marshall had efforts rebounding off the uprights.

Josiah Wilson also joined the list of TT players to hit the woodwork, this time with a second-half penalty.

According to TT coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier, "I thought (in) the first 15 minutes we were very sluggish in terms of coping with the intensity of Costa Rica. I thought when the game settled, we definitely matched them and created goal scoring opportunities but unfortunately we did not capitalise on them.”

Charles-Fevrier added, “In terms of the defence, we definitely have to recruit to create some more competition, because most of the defenders I have at present were midfield players I transformed.”

TT will square off against Barbados in their second match today, from 11 am. The Barbados team, coached by the "Little Magician" Russell Latapy, were hammered 6-0 by guest team Portugal yesterday.