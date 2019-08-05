Browne sixth in Pan Am keirin final

Kwesi Browne

TT’S CYCLIST Kwesi Browne faltered in the men’s keirin final last evening and finished sixth, and last, at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The 25-year-old was unable to keep pace with his other five rivals, with Colombia’s Kevin Quintero taking gold, followed by Venezuela’s Hersony Canelon, Argentina’s Leandro Bottasso, Guatemala’s Brandon Pineda and Jair Tjon En Fa of Suriname.

After press time last night, the TT duo of Akil Campbell and Tyler Cole were expected to compete in the men’s madison final.

Thus far, the TT riders have bagged three medals – gold in the men’s team sprint (comprising Keron Bramble, Njisane Phillip and Nicholas Paul) as well as the men’s sprint (Paul) and silver in the men’s sprint (Phillip).

Overall, TT have four medals at the Games, with boxer Michael Alexander taking bronze in the light welterweight category.

Jada Chatoor was another TT participant in action yesterday.

The 17-year-old finished 14th overall in the women’s 10-kilometre open water swim in a time of two hours 14 minutes and 50.6 seconds. Today, the men’s hockey team will play Canada, from 9.15 pm (TT time), in a quarter-final contest while, experienced table-tennis queen Rheann Chung will oppose Eva Brito of the Dominican Republic in the women’s singles first round.