Arima gunshot victim still not identified

File photo.

Police are still trying to identify a man who was killed in Arima last Friday.

The man was shot dead near the O’Meara Industrial Estate in Arima.

Newsday understands, on Friday afternoon, police responded to reports of gunshots in the area.

They found the dead man at the side of the road.

While police have not been able to identify him, they believe he was Venezuelan.

His body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James and is being held for safekeeping until he is identified.

People with information on him are asked to contact their closest police station.