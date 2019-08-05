5 girls back at St Jude’s, 1 still missing

File photo.

Five girls reported missing from the St Jude’s Home for Girls are back at the home.

In a media release earlier today, the Children’s Authority said the girls, who went to an event in Barataria on August 2 and were reported missing, returned to the home by 7 pm the same evening.

However, the authority is seeking the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Latisha St Paul, who left the home on July 27 and has not returned.

Police are continuing to search for the child and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call them at 999 or the authority at 996.