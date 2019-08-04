Sprang improving but still at hospital

Dennis "Sprangalang" Hall.

BELOVED entertainer and comedian Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall is still in hospital, but if he continues to make the progress he is making, he might be out within the next week or two, his wife Natasha “Sexy Suzie” Nurse told Newsday on Sunday.

Sprangalang, 71, was hospitalised on June 27 after having seizures and has since been receiving treatment at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

In a phone interview, Nurse said medical staff at the hospital was ensuring that Sprangalang’s various medical conditions are well-managed.

Progress, she said, was made with him making steps to the bathroom. His hospitalisation provided him, she said, with a “reality check” as to what really happened.

“The doctors and they going through everything with him so he could understand the change of diet, how much clinic appointments and stuff he would have when he comes out of here...”

Doctors, Nurse said, also discovered that the entertainer had kidney problems and must soon start dialysis.

She said she and other family members were looking for a centre they can get him to as most of the centres are fully booked. The dialysis process is very costly.

Two concerts were held for Sprangalang on July 11 and 13 to raise funds for his medical expenses.

Nurse thanked TT and other entertainers for their support, saying that the support touched Sprangalang. Wack 90.1FM CEO Kenny Phillips wants to do something for Sprangalang when he gets out, Nurse added.

Asked if Sprangalang might not be able to entertain or perform like he used to before, Nurse said: “Nah, Sprang talking more. I think inside of the hospital Sprang find more thing to talk now. I think he might get worse on the stage. He might not stand up and do like a full half an hour, but if you get him to sit down, his mouth and brain is exceptional.”