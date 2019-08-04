Police seeking help to find 8 missing people

THE police service is asking for the public’s assistance in finding eight people who went missing between July 31 and August 2. This figure includes five teens from the St Jude’s Home for Girls.

The missing people have been identified as 17-year-olds Tasha Sansan, Priya Jaglal, Leann Modeste, Latoya Charles, and Letisha Correia (St Jude’s Home for Girls); Alvin Francis, 47, from Belmont; Kahiem Kurban, 14 from Diego Martin and 17-year-old Destiny Antoine from Diego Martin.

In a release on Sunday, the police said the missing teens from St Jude’s were last seen at the Barataria recreation ground at Sixth Avenue around 11.15 am on August 2. A report was made to Barataria police by a Civilian Conservation Corps social worker.

They were described as follows: Sansan is of African descent, four feet; five inches tall, slim built with a light brown complexion, and black cornrow hairstyle. Jaglal is of East Indian descent, four feet; five inches tall, with a light brown complexion and a natural hairstyle. Modeste is of mixed descent, four feet tall, light brown in complexion and with a curly hairstyle. Charles is of mixed descent, four feet; two inches tall, light brown in complexion and with a curly hairstyle. Correia is of African descent, light brown in complexion and a cornrow hairstyle.

They were all wearing a red t-shirt and a pair of long black pants at the time of their disappearance.

Francis of Makai Lands, Belmont, police said, was last seen at his home around 5.30 am on August 1. He was reported missing to the Belmont station on the same day. Francis is of African descent, five feet; five inches tall, slim built, with a dark brown complexion and bald head.

Kahiem, of upper La Puerta Ave, Diego Martin, was last seen around 11 am on August 2 and was reported missing to the Four Roads police. He is of East Indian descent, five feet; seven inches tall, slim built, with a brown complexion and low haircut.

Antoine, also from Diego Martin, was last seen on July 31. She was reported missing to police of the Four Roads station on August 2.

She is of African descent, slim built, with a brown complexion and low cut black hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black and white t-shirt and a pair of yellow short black pants.

No photos have yet been provided to the police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these people is asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS, any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.