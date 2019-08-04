Point to point record system for 2019 Great Race

Members of Solo Too smile for a photo at the Great Race 2019 boat show, Queen's Park Savannah yesterday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

NARISSA FRASER

A POINT to point record system will be introduced to all classes at this year's staging of the TT Great Race.

The 51st staging of the annual race will be held on August 17 at 7 am, beginning at Williams Bay, Chaguaramas and ending at Store Bay, Tobago. This year's sponsors include NLCB (National Lotteries Control Board) and Bmobile.

Speaking at the launch and boat show yesterday morning at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, TT Powerboat Association (TTPBA) committee member Brent Branker said he is thankful for the support shown thus far and explained the new system.

Branker said, "What we have in assistance with Bmobile this year is a record holding spot for each class, so we are going to have something similar to what we did last year but this time, everybody has an opportunity to set a record in each class going forward. This starts at Five Islands and will finish at Pigeon Point.

"A point to point record will be leading from now on. We are going to try our best to see how we can keep this going forward as another element in the great race to keep things going forward."

Last year, this opportunity was strictly for those competing in the 130 MPH (miles per hour) class. This year's classes include: 50; 60 MPH (cruiser class), 40 MPH (pirogue class), and 60, 70, 80, 95 and 130 MPH in the race class.

Ian Gratt, general manager, enterprise services at Bmobile said he believes the Great Race is a special event and he is excited the company is involved.

"If I'm not mistaken, I think it is the longest running off-shore powerboat race in the world today. We were able last year to attract Lucas Oil (American team). There were years with several international boats coming here. Bmobile is delighted to be part of, arguably, the longest consecutive sporting event in TT. I think what's also so special about the event is that it is porting in both islands in our twin republic and we are very happy to be on board," Gratt said.

2018 winners Motul Monster will not be returning this year to defend their title, however, 2017 champions Mr Solo Too and 2016 winners, Paramount, will be competing. Paramount placed first in the 130 MPH class at the 2019 NLCB Powerboat Racing National Championships Series in July, and Mr Solo Too won in the same class at the Corsa Tackle and Marine Regatta in May.