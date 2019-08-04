Met Office warns of North/Central flooding, Northern Range landslides

Motorist drive throught flooded streets in Marabella on Wednesday. PHOTO BY VAHSTI SINGH

The Met Office has warned of possible flooding in North and Central and landslides on the Northern Range over the next two days.

The Met Office issued an adverse weather alert #1 (Yellow Level, likely and moderate severity) for the period August 5 from 5 am to August 6 ending at 2 pm.

"Heavy showers or thunderstorms will occur in few areas mainly during the daytime in north and central Trinidad. Street or flash flooding will occur in these areas. There is a high possibility of landslides or landslips along the Northern Range."

The Met Office advised citizens to monitor updates from the official weather source, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service at www.metoffice.gov.tt and for additional information to visit www.odpm.gov.tt.