Longdenville taxi driver found dead in car trunk

Rakesh Benny.

THE body of 38-year-old taxi driver, Rakesh Benny, was found partially burnt in the trunk of his car on Saturday.

At around 6pm, Longdenville, Chaguanas police responded to a report of an abandoned car on Depot Road, Longdenville.

The car was wrecked and taken to the station for examination. While checking the trunk, police found the body. They went to Benny’s home and relatives said he left home around 5 am on Saturday morning to work.

Central Division police are investigating.