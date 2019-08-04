Jolene scores an Extra Innings Trini filmmaker wins best feature award in Manhattan festival

From an early age Jolene Mendes fell in love with film. She would use this passion to fuel a successful career as a film producer.

Mendes was acknowledged for her work in producing the film Extra Innings when she received the Best Feature Film award at the Manhattan Film Festival (MFF) in June.

The MFF is an annual festival created in 2006 by filmmakers Philip J Nelson and Jose Ruiz, Jr, and was first known as the Independent Features Film Festival.

Mendes is a Trinidadian who left these shores when she was just 17.

“I went to Canada for a completely different field of study. It became apparent that it didn't make me happy, and it was far from what I wanted to do for the rest of my life – but it did lead me to where I am today.

"I went back home and took some time to figure out what my passion really was, so I could make a career out of it and love what I do at the same time. That’s when I figured out I wanted to follow my dream in producing films.”

Armed with a new vision for her life, she headed to New York to begin the career she believed was meant for her.

“Luckily, I have incredible parents who supported my decisions and encouraged me to never give up on what makes me happy. I then relocated to New York when I was 20 years old.

"It was really difficult for some time, because I had not a single friend or family member close by, so it pushed me to step completely out of my comfort zone and find my place in an unknown world.

"My fears, sweat, and tears were all worth it. I met incredible people along the way who are now some of my closest friends and amazing colleagues.”

Extra Innings also won Best Narrative Feature at the Jersey Shore Film Festival. Mendes told Sunday Newsday she was very happy it had been recognised, because of the theme that it explores. It focuses on a baseball player who wants to turn professional but also feels obligated to his religious Syrian Jewish family, who is affected by mental illness.

"I just feel really grateful to be a part of such an inspiring film that not only encourages following your dreams, but also tackles mental illness in such a real and relatable way. I think everyone can relate to, feel less alone, and be inspired by Extra Innings in one way or the other," Mendes said.

This was her first entry into this competition, but Mendes has won several awards for her work, including some from the New York City International Film Festival and the Orlando Film Festival.

She said she will always strive to create films that help people to think more deeply about their existence.

"My focus will always be to produce films that have the potential to inspire and make a difference.

"I am ecstatic that we won Best Feature in our first film festival, Manhattan Film Festival, and that we recently followed this achievement by winning. It is such a testament to the cast and crew’s hard work and talent. Every single person involved went above and beyond to help our writer/director, Albert Dabah, tell his life story," she continued.

Mendes said besides her general love of films, she has always been fascinated by how they are made. In fact some of her favourite memories come from when her family would get together to watch movies.

"My favourite days growing up were Fridays, because my family and I would go to the video store after school and choose one movie each, that we would all watch together. I think that good film is such a beautiful way not only to bring people together, but to help you through hard times, teach you something new, inspire you, or motivate you."

Being Trinidadian has helped her to appreciate different cultures and humanity in general, she revealed. This has encouraged her to produce films that target all aspects of life. It also made her want to create films that everyone could relate to.

Mendes believes that each film has the potential to make a positive difference in the world.

That is the main reason she decided to pursue film in spite of the difficulties and sometimes overwhelming competition in the field.

She added that it wasn’t easy getting to where she is now, especially in a competitive place like New York but she believes the fight for what she truly loves was well worth it.

"As we all know, nothing worth having comes easy, however, if you believe in yourself and never give up, something worthwhile will always come along. I live and work in a city where people from all over the world come and try to make it in the film industry. It is incredibly competitive and difficult, so I have received many more uncountable no’s than yes’ no doubt, but I always make sure to give 100 per cent and more to every yes I get, because it always helps in the long run, and I think for that reason I will always appreciate the opportunities given to me to produce films like Extra Innings."

Mendes is "very distantly" related to renowned film and theatre director Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Skyfall, Spectre) whose grandfather was the Trinidadian writer Alfred Mendes, and admires his work.

"We are very distantly related, but unfortunately I don't know him personally. He is an incredible director who found a lot of success in doing what he loves, by being involved in theatre at the highest level and making great movies that have impacted so many, and I look up to that."

She intends to use the recognition given to her to keep progressing in her field and is she is working on more films that she hopes will make the same impact as Extra Innings.

Mendes added that she "only plans to go up from here."

Young producers in TT who want to follow in her footsteps should remember that it's not an easy path and it takes both dedication and determination to break into film and to create a sustainable career out of it, she added.

"Just don't ever give up. It is a very challenging business, and you will have more disappointments than you will have achievements, but when you do get opportunities due to your determination, you must give it your all. There will be many 16-hour days and sometimes even longer sleepless nights, and putting your crew and cast first, but in the end it is the most rewarding accomplishment you will experience. Always stay positive, treat your people right – and have fun while you're at it."

She also said for the local film industry to grow, local people must support it.

“If there are more funded films in Trinidad, it will create the space for others who want to get into film. For this to happen, Trinis need to show greater support for the locally produced films, both financially and physically by watching them.”

She believes the film industry in TT has come a long way in recent years and if this type of growth continues, many more people will want to get into the industry.

“The talent is there but financial support is needed.”