JET strengthens Japan-Caribbean ties

THE Japan Exchange Teacher (JET) programme continued to play a key role in strengthening ties between Japan and the rest of the world. Japanese Ambassador to TT, Tatsuo Hirayama, expressed this view at a farewell function for 15 JET graduates at the Japanese Embassy in St Clair on Friday. The graduates comprised 13 from TT and two from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hirayama observed that for the last 32 years, JET has invited more than 68,000 people from 78 countries. Through this programme, foreign youths are employed as Assistant English Language Teachers (ALTs) for Japanese students from elementary to high school level. In addition to being proficient in the English language, prospective ALTs should be interested in Japan’s rich culture and also be willing to promote international exchange at the community level.

Hirayama said, "It is a pity that I could not benefit from English teachers under the JET programme during my school days as the programme had not yet started at that time." He opined that had JET been in existence then "my English would have been so much better". This year is the 15th year that TT has been involved in JET. Hiryama said apart from teaching English to Japanese students, the graduates would learn Japanese culture, language and history.

He was also confident they would deepen mutual understanding and strengthen ties between Japan and the Caribbean. Hirayama also said the graduates would have the privilege of cheering their home athletes when the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games take place next year. He praised the University of the West Indies' Centre for Language Learning (CLL) for the important role it played in advancing cultural exchange with Japanese language courses. The Foreign Minister of Japan's commendation will be conferred on CLL in the current fiscal year, in recognition of its efforts to promote friendship between TT and Japan.

JET alumni president Lawrence Inniss urged graduates to remember that an important part of their time in Japan was "to learn and share" Graduates Christian John and Samantha Samlal expressed their excitement about being part of JET. John said Japan was a perfect example of balancing modern and contemporary social values. He was confident the graduates would fly their nation's flags high. Samlal said she was assigned to teach in 17 different schools in her district in Japan. She said JET gave her the opportunity to follow her passion to teach children and immerse herself in Japanese culture. JET began in 1987, initially with 848 participants from four countries. Those countries were the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.