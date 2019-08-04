Brooklyn DA’s office honours Cox

Communications Minister Donna Cox (right) receives a special citation from Brooklyn District Attorney’s office Caribbean liason Karen Chambers (left) in New York on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY THE COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY

NEWLY appointed Communications Minister Donna Cox has been honoured by the office of the Brooklyn District Attorney (DA).

On Friday, Caribbean Liaison for the DA’s office, Karen Chambers presented Cox with a citation for her work and contribution at the Consulate General of TT in New York, according to a release from her ministry.

Prior to taking up the July 22 appointment as a senator, Cox served as the Consul, Public Affairs & Culture at the Consulate General in New York.

The citation was presented on behalf of the office of Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez to thank her for her service.

“What stood out most about Donna Cox’s work is how she relates to the nationals and the caring person that she is, the DA (District Attorney) recognised that, so he wanted to honour her when he heard she was leaving,” explained Chambers who has Caribbean roots. She is the daughter of the late chief magistrate Roland Crawford.

Chambers said the office felt they had lost a valuable resource and wanted to show they appreciated Cox’s time and efforts.

She said although part of her office’s mandate is to prosecute, her role as Caribbean Liaison is also to help and provide free advice to nationals who had problems.

She said Cox was particularly caring and helpful in this regard.

The citation read in part: “As the Kings Country District Attorney, I commend you for your extraordinary service to Brooklyn, your commitment to leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty exemplifies what it is to be a leader…”

Cox is the first citizen to receive a citation of this kind from the Brooklyn DA.