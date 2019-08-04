99 vendors upset over rent in San Juan market

Gerald Ramdeen

NINETY-NINE vendors at the San Juan market through their attorney Gerald Ramdeen are demanding that the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation reimburse them for inflated rent and stop the corporation from raising the rent even further.

Addressing the crowd yesterday afternoon, Nanda Permanand said she has been selling at the market for decades and has seen increases without proper amenities with it. Permanand said she recalled the days of paying as little as 24 cents a day to now paying 100 times that with fears of it increasing. She along with other vendors called on chairman of the corporation Anthony Roberts to address their concerns or be removed from office.

With placards stating “Rent too high”, “Stop Corruption”, “Stop unfair treatment” and “Roberts must go”, the group gathered at the market highlighting some of the issues they had outside of the rent hikes. Annette Francis, a vendor for 14 years, said she has to pay for use of the rest room which is not working. She had no parking and what was supposed to be a loading and offloading bay is unusable because of a fountain that is never in use. Addressing both the media and the vendors, Ramdeen said the law is on their side since it is legislated what should be charged for vending.

He said the cost of vending should be between $60-$100 but vendors are being charged between $400 and $800.

“Imagine these people have to get up four and five o clock in the morning to go and buy good across the country and then come here to sell to take of their family and have to pay $400 and $800 and I am told that they want to raise the rent to $800 and $1,600,” Ramdeen said. Standing on the unused water fountain in the middle of the market separating poultry and fish from vegetables and fruits, Ramdeen said he will be the voice of the “poor people” and wrote to the corporation, addressing the chairman, giving them seven days to respond.

According to pre-action protocol letter, dated August 1, since 1996, vendors have been charged in excess of what the by-laws say they should be charged. A copy of the existing law was given to the media which stipulated that vendors are to be charged no less than $25 and no more than $100 depending on what they are selling. Ramdeen called for an immediate reimbursement to all tenants who paid in excess of what the law mandated and for the corporation not to increase the rates. Failure to do so within seven days will result in legal action, he said.

Vendors who have been selling for years said they are faced with exorbitant fees while illegal vendors sell outside the market freely and nothing is being done about it. They said they also are charged $2 to use the toilets and many days there is no water.

One vendor likened that to renting a home and paying additional fees to using the toilets. The vendors said they do not have parking, improper ventilations since the fans no longer work, leaking ceilings that were once infested by stray cats and other animals and poor lighting.

Sunday reached out to Roberts but calls and messages to his cellphone went unanswered.