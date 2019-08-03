USC students still in GATE bind

University of Southern Caribbean graduates are claiming they are being made to sign contracts making them liable to pay if their Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) aren’t paid.

Last week, Sunday Newsday reported students were made to sign contracts promising to pay their GATE fees if they wanted to graduate. Those who did not sign were not allowed to do so. However, last Monday the university told students that they can collect their degrees, as it was in talks with the Education Ministry about covering the payments. Even so, students were still told they would be liable if GATE payments aren’t made within a reasonable time.

Graduates said they are made to pay registration fees each semester and that can only be done with GATE clearance and so questioned how they can be owing.

Those who signed the contract agreed that within six months of them being notified of their debt, their bill must be cleared either by them or GATE which is covered by the ministry. The contract stated that if students are not given GATE clearance their balance will attract interest of 10 per cent annually.

The contract stated: “I understand that I am solely liable and responsible to the university for the payment of tuition fees, owed to in relation to my course(s) of study, notwithstanding any anticipated scholarship funds from any third party resource inclusive of the Funding and Grants Administration through GATE. This agreement shall create a binding obligation for me to pay all tuition fees owed to the university which remain outstanding at the time of receipt of my diploma and transcript” the contract stated.”

It added: “I promise to pay to the university all outstanding tuition for which the Funding and Grants Administration does not make payments within six months from the date I am notified of the non-payment of my tuition.”

Graduates told Sunday Newsday that they found it an underhanded tactic to get students to pressure GATE into paying. On the Facebook chat, USC Student Forum, graduates complained that they satisfied all their financial obligations and any issues with GATE is a matter for the university.

One student who has one semester left to complete her degree said she was out of the university for two years after it failed to submit her GATE claim forms for classes she went to and passed. The student said after getting a lawyer to write to the university she was told she owed $18,000. Before hiring an attorney, she was barred from registering for further courses until she cleared her bill, which the university identified was caused by an “administrative error”.

In their chatroom, past and current students called on the ministry to get involved. Education Minister Anthony Garcia said the university is a private institution and not under the jurisdiction of the ministry. He added that he will check tomorrow on how much GATE owes the university.

In the 2017/2018 budget, GATE, which was free for all, was reformatted so that students needed to be assessed before they were granted funding. Students with higher household incomes received less funding, if any at all.