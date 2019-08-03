Seductive passion fruit

ABOUT one year ago I planted a passion fruit vine. Now I know that passion fruit vines grow profusely and give fruit in abundance. Sadly, mine did not, I didn’t take this personally neither was I heartbroken.

Because I am not a good gardener, never was. The vine took root, it climbed, like it was supposed to, then I replanted it from the pot to the ground; it continues to grow, not profusely may I add. Then last week I saw one full passion fruit lying on the ground under the vine. Yes, I was hysterical with happiness, because one passion fruit from a vine which I planted is like winning a lottery. I investigated further to see whether the vine was pregnant with more fruit, but sadly no.

I enjoy passion fruit, always have. It’s a seductive flavour in desserts, ice cream and sorbets, and enticing in savoury sauces. The pulp and seeds are used together, not much is needed to get full on flavour, and that flavour is divine.

There are two types, yellow and purple passion fruit. The thick and resistant exterior gives way to a yellowish hue of orange pulp which envelops edible tiny black seeds. The pulp is highly aromatic with a tropical sweet tart flavour and nuances of pineapple, papaya, mango, citrus and guava.

We are accustomed to enjoying passion fruit in juice, ice cream and sorbets but it’s use extends much further than, why not try a passion dessert.

Passion fruit souffled crepes

These soufflé crepes are redolent with the distinct and flowery flavour of passion fruit, make sure you serve them right away as they do deflate very quickly.

Crepes

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tbs sugar

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

¼ cup each milk and water

1 tbs rum

1 egg and one egg yolk

1½ tbs melted butter

1 tsp vanilla

pinch grated nutmeg

Place flour, nutmeg and sugar in a mixing bowl, whisk in milk and water and rum until smooth, add eggs and continue whisking until smooth, add melted margarine and combine. Cover and rest for one hour in the refrigerator.

Heat a non-stick frying pan and pour crepe batter by 1/4 cup measures, tilt pan and distribute batter so that it covers the base of the pan completely, pour off any excess batter.

Cook until batter is almost transparent, flip over when bubbles appear, cook for a few seconds more and remove, repeat for others. Makes 6 crepes.

For the passion soufflé:

4 egg yolks

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 cup evaporated milk

1 tsp vanilla

1/3 cup passion fruit puree

4 egg whites

¼ tsp cream of tartar

Beat the yolks with 1/3 cup sugar add milk and vanilla and warm over low heat until thick, remove.

Beat whites with cream of tartar until frothy, add the rest of sugar and beat to soft peak stage.

Add some egg whites to the cooled custard then add the custard mixture to the egg whites, fold to incorporate.

Just before serving:

Preheat oven to 400F

Place crepes onto a greased baking tray or a prepared oven proof dish, spoon some soufflé onto one half of the crepe, fold over and place into oven, cook until lightly browned and puffed, about 5 minutes, remove dust with icing sugar and serve immediately.

Serves 6

Passion pie

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 cup evaporated milk

2 tbs cornstarch

½ cup passion fruit puree

¼ tsp cream of tartar

1 pre-baked pie shell

In a small saucepan combine egg yolks with 3/4 cup sugar and corn-starch, add milk and cook until mixture becomes thick, remove and stir in passion fruit puree, pour into pie shell and chill.

Preheat oven to 325F

Beat the whites with the remaining sugar and cream of tartar until stiff, spoon onto pie and bake until lightly browned, about 15 to 20 mins.

Serve with a dollop of whipped cream.

Serves 6 to 8