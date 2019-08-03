Sando homes threatened, lack of funding blamed

Helen Rodney

THE homes of two elderly women from San Fernando are being threatened, but a lack of funds for the San Fernando City Corporation to fix landslip and drainage, is being blamed for the delay.

The women, Alexandrine Arosco and Helen Rodney, said their respective homes at Gulf View and Pleasantville were under threat of collapsing. They claimed that, for over ten years, they had been complaining to every single department seeking redress but, to date, the situation remained the same.

Tired of the runaround, the women went to the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) statutory meeting on Wednesday and attempted to publicly raise their matters there. However, they were denied entry to the chamber.

Undaunted, they stood on the pavement relating their harrowing experiences to the media, in an effort to have their plight made public.

Rodney, former worker with the SFCC, said she had been plagued by a landslip near her home at Freedom Street, Bltiz Village, Pleasantvlle. She said the slipping land had already destroyed her son’s home which was next to hers and had left her structure cracked and unsafe.

She said she had been to every relevant department at the SFCC, to her councillor, MP and mayor trying to get the problem addressed.

“My councillor knows of my problem, but we are not being served properly because she went up unopposed. She does not come into my area.”

“I want the whole of TT to know that we are not getting help. Everybody in the corporation knows about my problem. They have pictures but nobody doing anything.”

Arosco, of Gulf View said her neighbours had changed the topography of the land by building and extending their home over the slipper drain, which is in contravention of the law. She said that caused her driveway to flood every time it rained. Along with the constant watering of a flower garden which also flowed into her property, Arosco said a contractor had certified that the water had reached under her property and was threatening the integrity of the structure.

“I have knocked on every single door. I consulted my councillor who took a verbal report, the health department, city engineer. I spoke to my MP Faris Al-Rawi and the mayor. I came to the statutory meeting today to highlight my plight, because there has been no acknowledgement from the mayor or CEO of this continuous water situation undermining my property.”

Regrello in response said the women were not denied entry but the opportunity to stand in a statutory meeting and speak which is in contravention of the Act.

He said he spoke with the individuals and had arranged to meet with them and representatives from the relevant departments.

Regrello said the issues were before his time and he had requested the files to see what went wrong and how the matters could be addressed. He said funding was required to correct the problems, but the corporation did not have the funds.

A request has been made to Finance Minister Colm Imbert to release an outstanding balance of $3 million before the end of the fiscal year, so they could treat with the women’s problems.