Republic sorry for transactions glitch

Republic Bank Ltd, Independence Square, POS. Photo by Jeff Mayers

Republic Bank Ltd has apologised for a “technical issue” yesterday that affected both in-bank and online transactions.

The bank’s automated banking machines (ABMs) and point-of-sale services were not affected.

In a release the bank said it regretted that some of its customers experienced diminished service and confirmed that it was working to resolved the issue as soon as possible. It did not specify what the issue was, its cause nor how long service might be down.

The bank’s managing director, Nigel Baptiste, in the release, said, “We apologise to all of our customers who would have been affected first of all by slow processing time and then eventually being unable to conclude their transactions. We will continue to do whatever we can to ensure that the issue is speedily resolved.”