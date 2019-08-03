Politicians’ bad examples

THE EDITOR: The letter entitled 'Insults in Parliament as crime rate rises' published in one of our local newspapers today has hit the nail on the head.

Politicians here should get on with the true matter of politics and stop trying to cause more division whilst in Parliament by applying racial and other spiteful remarks in attempting to belittle the opposition politicians. It would appear that some politicians here are now regularly dabbling in this sort of behaviour to satisfy their supporters.

Our politics is already divided especially by the embedded attitudes of almost all of our PNM politicians, and they appear to be prepared to continue this division or even make matters worse by using Parliament to portray their bias intentions. It is the bad example set by our politicians in the corridors of power which is helping in the escalation of general crime and growing lawlessness here.

G A MARQUES

via email