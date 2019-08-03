PNM mayor lauds former UNC AG

Anand Ramlogan (USE AS HEADSHOT)

FORMER attorney general in the UNC, Anand Ramlogan, was singled out as an achiever in spite of the odds, by PNM mayor Junia Regrello.

The accolade came during Wednesday’s sitting of the San Fernando City Corporation’s (SFCC) statutory meeting, where the top three 2019 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) students were honoured.

Ten top performing students from each of the electoral districts were also given book vouchers, plaques and certificates in an initiative conceived by the Greater San Fernando Chamber in collaboration with the SFCC. Two former scholarship winners from Naparima Girls’ High School and Naparima College, Dr Arielle Bessessarsingh and Dr Kristian Rishi Ramnarine, children of chamber members, were also recognised.

As he presented the top three students who excelled in SEA, Siri Vadlamudi, Meghan Ramoutar, Manasseh Mohammed and their respective teachers, Regrello urged parents and children not to be daunted by the fact some did not pass for the “prestige” schools.

He said many people, including himself, attended lesser known schools, but it did not prevent them from achieving. He singled out Ramlogan, who went to a senior comprehensive school. Ramlogan, a past student of ASJA College, went on to Pleasantville Secondary School to do his A-Levels.

“And he became the attorney general of this country,” Regrello said.

He identified two councillors, Teresa Lynch and La Verne Smith, who were also part of what was then considered the “discredited junior secondary system” but who now sit as representatives of the people of San Fernando.

“It matters not what school you pass for. It’s the effort you make. I know many successful people who went to lesser known schools,”

He described the SEA as one of the most difficult exams and commended the students who excelled, saying whatever accolades and tokens they receive could never compare to the hard work and dedication they demonstrated over the past years.

Regrello told the parents in the audience not to be daunted but be supportive and “just love them, love them, love them, and you will achieve success.”