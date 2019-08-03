Paul wins gold, defeats Njisane in Pan Am face-off

TT’s Nicholas Paul, left, is congratulated by his countryman Njisane Phillip after winning the gold medal in the track cycling men’s sprint final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, yesterday. Phillip earned the silver medal. AP PHOTO

SPORT has put TT on the map repeatedly over the years and it continued tonight through sprint cyclists Nicholas Paul and Njisane Phillip at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

For the first time in history, TT had two cyclists competing for gold against each other in an international meet. Many would have wanted them to share the gold medal, but Paul won the event and Phillip took silver.

Paul defeated Phillip in two consecutive rides in the three-ride series to win his second gold medal at the games.

The trio of Paul, Phillip and Keron Bramble won gold for TT in the men's cycling team sprint, on Thursday night. Phillip, 28, and Paul, 20, have been training together for years under coach Erin Hartwell and these results will help them move closer to 2020 Olympic qualification.

TT's medal count at the Pan Am Games now stands at four – two gold, one silver and one bronze. On Tuesday, TT boxer Michael Alexander won this country's first medal at the games when he earned bronze in the men's light welterweight (64kg) category.