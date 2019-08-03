Nothing but mischief Arima Mayor on UNC march

A UNC activist carries a sign with a message that the cost of living is up.

JORDON BRIGGS

Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian has described yesterday's march in the borough by United National Congress (UNC) activists as an attempt to make "mild mischief".

Morris-Julian said while the march was happening she, along with members of her council, were trying to provide relief to homes that experienced minor flooding after heavy rainfall early yesterday.

"They did not have permission to have the spot meeting by the market. I saw many young children in the march, practically babies and I thought that was very inhumane."

UNC activists began their march in the PNM-controlled constituency at Hearde Park, Matura and ended at the Arima market for a spot meeting.

Brian Baig, the party's north east regional coordinator, said they held the peaceful walk "to highlight the ills of the constituency and the country overall".

Activists and supporters made comments disagreeing with the Government's policies and said that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must go. They carried signs lamenting the cost of living, crime and with the message – UNC and proud.

Vendors at the market did not join in the meeting and continued operating as usual. Few took the time to raise any concerns about the market.

The activists then moved on from the market and marched to in front of the Arima health facility, declaring the hospital being built next door was a plan of the former People's Partnership administration.

Morris-Julian said the UNC activists were "unaware of their boundaries" and need to know what a council can and cannot do.

"I have had angry Arimians calling me about the traffic caused from the march. I don't know what happened to their police escort after the market but there was a backup of traffic when they were by the hospital. It is inconsiderate of them to go by the health centre and making noise, there are sick and injured people there. Even when we have Carnival and other celebrations in the borough, when the big trucks reach that stretch they pause their music until they are clear of the health centre."

Morris-Julian said she was unimpressed with the march and questioned the lack of UNC "big guns" among the group. Speaking on behalf of Arimians, she said, "we don't like the drama, we don't like the bacchanal. We like action and performance and seeing thing being done."

The mayor did address some concerns about the Arima market. She reminded that the outdoor market is a space that was built for vendors who were vending illegally on the road to use. She said the bylaws of the open market has certain rules, such as the vendors who are in the open market must take care of their spaces and for produce not to be left in the market overnight as it attracts roaches, rats and other pests.

She said the fish market was being upgraded and an arts and crafts market would be in place within the next month. She said it cost vendors $3 a day to use the space in the market – indoor and outdoor – and consideration is being given covering the outdoor space. "I understand the concern for cover especially with the rain we have had recently."

Morris-Julian described the breakdown of the market every fortnight as necessary.

"Sanitation must take place. While there is concern for people in the market. The health of people in Arima is a bigger concern for me," she said.