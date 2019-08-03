Njisane, Paul face off for gold in Pan Am sprint finals

TT cyclists (from left) Keron Bramble, Njisane Phillip and Nicholas Paul compete in the men's team sprint qualifying round at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Thursday. Phillip and Paul will battle in the individual men's sprint at 8.01 pm, tonight.

TT are guaranteed a gold and silver medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru as duo Njisane Phillip and Nicholas Paul battle it out tonight in the men's sprint cycling finals.

The two won their respective semi-final races a short while ago. Phillip defeated Venezuela's Gadiel Vera Canelon, and Paul zoomed past Colombia's Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro.

Paul recently broke Phillip's Pan Am sprint record (9.977) with a time of 9.808 seconds in the qualifying round.

Paul, Phillip and Keron Bramble won gold for TT in the men's team sprint on Thursday night.

The finals will be held at 8.01 pm tonight (TT time).