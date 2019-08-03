Man murdered weeks before wedding, day after uncle killed

Former stickfight champion Carl Swamber.

ATIBA Jeremiah, 30, had already set a date for his wedding. His suit was paid off for and the wedding dress of his intended, Natasha Maharaj, was already in the bag just waiting for her to put it on and walk down the aisle.

However, on Thursday, weeks before the big event on August 29, gunmen struck, ending the life of Jeremiah and his dream wedding.

His cousin Simone Ottley, who spoke with Newsday yesterday, said her family was struck a double blow this week when Jeremiah and his mother’s uncle, Carl Swamber, 62, were shot to death in separate incidents within hours of each other.

Swamber, a celebrated stick fighting champion and multiple King of the Rock titleholder, was also shot dead on Wednesday afternoon just outside his Nagee Road, Hindustan, New Grant home.

Swamber, who lived with his wife Tekilar and their son Levi, 10, died on the spot.

Hours later, several miles away at Green Hill Avenue, Tarodale, San Fernando, around 2 am on Thursday, Swamber’s great nephew Jeremiah, 30, was entering his driveway in his black Nissan Sylphy car, when three men struck – pumping his body with bullets.

Ottley said she was certain there were no connection between the two murders.

“No way, no how those two incidents are connected.”

Jeremiah, a maintenance worker with the South West Regional Health Authority, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by Maharaj, a wards maid at the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery but died later that day around 5 pm.

“They wanted to get married on Independence Day, but the venue for the reception was not available on that day,” Ottley said. “Natasha already bought her dress, and I think it was only last weekend she paid off for Atiba’s suit and his brother’s suit.”

While speaking to the Newsday, she said her older cousin and Jeremiah’s mother, Jovanne Edmund, was holding a prayer service to for her birthday.

“His mother turned 50 on Friday and she decided to go ahead with the prayers which was already arranged, because she said we need the prayers now more than ever.”

Ottley said stick fighters from Rio Claro and Talparo celebrated the legendary Swamber at a wake on Thursday night and played a CD with songs which immortalised his prowess in the gayelle.

She said Friday night’s wake was expected to be bigger as drummers from all over had indicated their intention to attend.

Autopsies were done on the bodies of the two men yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre.

Arrangements are yet to finalised for the final send off.

Homicide Region III are continuing investigations into both incidents.