Malick past vs present football fund-raiser today

A proliferation of former national footballers will feature toay when Malick Secondary holds a football fund-raiser past vs present game at the Morvant Recreation Ground at 5pm.

The school is aiming to raise funds for the upcoming football season and the organisers are asking people to leave a donation to assist the team. The current team will be competing in the premiership division for the 2019 Secondary Schools Football League season after earning promotion.

A Malick past all-star team will play the school's premiership team from 5 pm. The school has a rich football history as a number of TT footballers attended the school including Devorn Jorsling, Densill Theobald, Arnold Dwarika, Brent Sancho, Kerwyn "Hardest" Jemmott, Gary Glasgow and current national senior team coach Dennis Lawrence. A number of those players represented TT at the 2006 World Cup in Germany and were part of the Malick football team that dominated the Secondary Schools Football League in the 1990s.

Entertainment will be provided for children, including a bouncy castle, face painting, refreshments and drinks. The event is being organised by the Malick Past Pupils Alumni in collaboration with coach Anthony Bartholomew.