Inspectors make sure employers comply with maternity laws

(From left) Laura Castellano, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Isabella Khan pose for a photo right before the TT Moves Breastfeeding Walk and Health Fair at Mt Hope's Women's Hospital on Saturday. PHOTO BY TENISHA SYLVESTER

Labour inspectors have been making regular visits to employers to ensure that there is compliance with the law as it pertains to maternity protection.

“As labour inspectors we go out to employers to make sure they are adhering to the full law. A worker employed continuously for a period of not less than 12 months is entitled to 14 weeks of maternity leave. One month full pay and two months half pay by the employer. Maternity leave is also in addition to sick leave or any vacation taken by the employee,” said Leena Lalla, who is a Labour Inspector 1.

Lalla was among a team from the Ministry of Labour which had one of several booths in the carpark of the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital, Champs Fleurs, this morning, to provide information to the public on World Breastfeeding Week. The week began on Thursday and continues until Wednesday.

The booths were part of the TT Moves Breastfeeding Walk and Health Fair which was supported by the North Central Regional Health Authority, Eastern Regional Health Authority and South West Regional Health Authority.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, in his address at the opening of the walk and health fair, said women should have the absolute right to breastfeed in public without feeling discriminated against. “Breastfeeding is not something to hide or be ashamed about and this sexualisation of breastfeeding needs to stop,” said Deyalsingh. He also stated that breastfeeding reduces the risk of certain types of cancers like breast and ovarian cancer. “By breastfeeding for six months you are also decreasing your chance of developing type two diabetes.”