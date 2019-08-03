Griffith: It brought communities closer 2019 Commissioner’s Cup

Signal Hill's Nigel Burnet, left, and Edinbrough 500's Isack Lynch battle for the ball in the final of the Comissioner's Cup at the Police Barracks, St James, on Thursday. PHOTO BY ALLAN V CRANE/CA-images

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith described the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup as a resounding success, saying it fulfilled what the tournament set out to do – bring communities together and discover new talent.

The Commissioner’s Cup Football tournament, which started June 30 and ended Thursday, was an Under-17 age group tournament featuring police youth clubs.

Edinburgh 500 Police Youth Club (PYC) captured the inaugural title with a narrow 1-0 win over Signal Hill PYC, at the Police Barracks in St James.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, Griffith said he was satisfied with the inaugural competition.

Asked whether it helped build community spirit, he said, “Definitely, and I could give you a quick example. Earlier in the tournament there was a team that had a lot of guys who were more like ten or 11 years old and they were losing 11-0 to one of the better teams. That (older) team actually opened the space and let a little guy who was about three feet tall (get an attempt at goal). He scored, they lifted him up in the air and celebrated with him, and that identified exactly what the Commissioner’s Cup was about.”

Griffith said the tournament helped unite the country.

“The Commissioner’s Cup was much more than just a football tournament...this Commissioner’s Cup was to bring our two islands together. You would have noticed the top team from Trinidad played the top team from Tobago (in the final). It brought our islands closer; it brought communities closer and it brought people in the communities even closer.”

The CoP said the tournament would have taught the footballers traits they can apply to life. “Sport is an avenue that can build the character traits, not just to make you a better footballer but to make you a better man, through leadership, discipline, punctuality, tactics, uniformity. Those things will help the young persons to turn away from a life of crime.”

Griffith said he enjoyed the support from the various communities with rhythm sections and cheerleaders present at matches.

Griffith, who is hoping for an improved tournament next year, said it also allowed young talent to be recognised.

“It was also a good avenue that got a lot of these young persons to be scouted by coaches in schools, scouts from members of the Pro League...they would have seen a lot of hidden talent.”