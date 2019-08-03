Gov't trade unit goes digital

THE Trade and Industry Ministry's trade licence unit (TLU) is now implementing several activities geared towards provide faster and better quality service for members of the public. In a statement, the ministry said these activities are the result of a digitalisation project undertaken from last August to May.

The project involved eliminating the use of an inventory of paper-based files and implementing an electronic management system. The creation of the latter included scanning, indexing and uploading 80,000 pages of current and historical data to an electronic database.

The ministry said this could see faster and more efficient approvals for permits and licences to import items such as commercial vehicles, foreign used cars, air condition units and refrigerators.

In 2012, the TLU was one of the first regulatory agencies to allow online submission of applications for various permits and licences via the single electronic window for trade and business facilitation. This was branded TTBizLink at www.ttbizlink.gov.tt.