Chatam couple lose home, cars in fire

Fire-fighters at the scene of the fire which destroyed a house and cars at Chatam, Cedros on Friday night.

A Cedros couple watched helplessly on Friday evening as fire destroyed their home amounting to an estimated $1 million in losses.

Siparia fire-fighters responded to the report of a house on fire at Bell View Trace, Chatam, Cedros at about 7 pm. The homeowners Steve Joseph, 57, and his wife Shirley Charles, lost their two bedroom one two-storey house and four vehicles which were parked on the ground floor.

A devastated Joseph said he could not believe that he lost everything he owned within an two hours.

“I got the hose and started straying the fire but the water pump went out and there was no water to extinguish the fire," said Joseph, an employee of the Siparia Regional Corporation.

He was unable to save anything as the fire spread rapidly through the house. He was downstairs fixing a car when the house lights began to flicker. When he went to check on what was happening with the electricity, he saw his home was on fire.

Joseph told Sunday Newsday that the Siparia firefighters took just over an hour to reach his house which was completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived. He believes part of the property could have been saved if they responded earlier.

“There is no fire service station in Cedros. Therefore, we are at high risk when a fire takes place in this part of the country,” he said.

In spite of his material loss, Joseph said he was happy his son and grandson were not at home and that no one was injured.

The house was built 35 years ago, but the family repaired it over the years. Joseph had plans to open a mechanic garage and recently purchased machinery and tools. “I have a lot of tools that were destroyed because I did not have the manpower to move them and the house was quickly falling apart,” he said.

Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh renewed his call for a fire sub-station to be built in Cedros.

“A motion was passed in the Siparia Regional Corporation and forwarded to the National Security Minister for a fire-tender to be placed in Cedros district and also for an ambulance service as a first responder,” said Sankar.

He suggested that since money to build a station was an issue for government, a fire -, ambulance and the necessary manpower could be located at the Cedros security complex, where the Coast Guard and police station are currently housed.