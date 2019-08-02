Wild Fowl Trust receives donation

Deputy Chairman, Mr. Reynold Ajodhasingh presents cheque to the President of the Point-A-Pierre, Wild Fowl Trust, Ms. Molly Gaskin

Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), through its deputy chairman Reynold Ajodhasingh, donated $475,000 to the Pointe-a-Pierre Wild Fowl Trust on July 26.

The board of TPHL decided to donate funds to the trust in lieu of its previous annual subvention from Petrotrin.

The Wild Fowl Trust had been a major beneficiary since 2012, but with the end of Petrotrin's operations last November 2018, the TPHL board has been seeking to reduce the trust’s dependence on the company and develop a sustainable future for the organisation. The efforts have included consultations with private entities about providing future financial support.