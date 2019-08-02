We love them –­­­ not their sin

THE EDITOR: On Sunday evening I listened to a pastor being interviewed during the Pride Parade and I heard him say that, as Christians, they love the sinner but hate the sin.

Almost every local Christian pastor or priest who has spoken on the LBGTQI issue has reiterated the virtue of love for their fellow man, irrespective of their sexual orientation.

Why is it then that the gay community continues with the untruth that Christians hate them? We do not. Why is it so important and necessary for us to endorse and approve of their lifestyle when we cannot?

We are followers of the word, and not the world. As followers of Christ we are commanded to love one another as He loves us, and we do love them. We do not judge or condemn, we love. We love, but love speaks truth. Love does not only seek to agree, but speaks truth that sets one ­ free.

May our holy and righteous God direct their walk with Him.

J MILLER

San Fernando