USC tells grads: Come for your degrees

University of Southern Caribbean (USC) graduates who studied under the Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) programme can now collect their degrees.

On Monday, USC sent out an internal message telling graduates their degrees would be available from Wednesday. Previously, the university, based in Maracas, St Joseph, did not release the degrees because GATE payments were outstanding.

In last weekend's Sunday Newsday, the graduates called on the Government to intervene as USC was holding their degrees until the GATE bills were cleared.

In its message, USC told graduates it was in talks with the Ministry of Education and would issue certificates in the interim.

“As the university works closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure all matters surrounding GATE are resolved, USC will grant provisional clearance to all graduates who have fulfilled the institution’s internal financial obligations. These measures have been taken to ensure there are no delays for qualified graduates in receiving their certificates,” USC stated.

Graduates posted the Sunday Newsday article on the USC Student Forum on Facebook. Those in the chat complained that USC was withholding degrees from graduates who had fulfilled their internal financial obligations, but the GATE fees were still outstanding. One graduate said she has been waiting since 2015 for her degree.

On June 25, USC said it would provide completion letters for graduates seeking employment, but graduates complained in the chat that the letters were not accepted by prospective employers. A lecturer responded in the forum, saying, "GATE is the villain not USC."

In the 2017/2018 budget, GATE, which was previously free to all, was reformatted so students had to be means-tested before they were granted funding. Students with higher household incomes received less funding.

Calls and messages to Education Minister Anthony Garcia and minister in the ministry Dr Lovell Francis went unanswered up to Sunday and none of them returned messages about the payment of GATE fees to USC up to Friday.

