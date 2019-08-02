TT footballer Watson on USL trial stint

YANNICK QUINTAL

TT footballer Martieon Watson has recently been called up to a trail with USL (United Soccer League) Championship side, New York Red Bulls II, according to the Stony Brook Men’s Soccer Team’s Instagram page.

Watson, who played for Stony Brook University, was named America East Conference Midfielder of Year the Year in 2018. He started 17 games, scored twice and led the American East conference with seven assists. He assisted on both goals in a 2-0 win over St Francis Brooklyn on August 27 and scored the game-winner in a 2-1 win over Binghamton on October 6.

Along with being named Midfielder of the Year, Watson was also named Eastern College Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.

On July 10, he lined up for the Red Bulls in an Under-23 game against Lehigh Valley United. The result was a 2-2 draw.

In his freshman year, Watson was named to the America East All-Rookie Team, scoring two goals and adding an assist in his freshman campaign. He started in all 18 matches.

Highlights of his freshman campaign included scored the game-winning goal in his collegiate debut versus Central Connecticut on August 27, recorded an assist in a win over Albany on October 3, scoring a goal in the America East Quarterfinal versus Binghamton on November 7, and registering 17 shots on goal for the season.

In his 2016 sophomore season, Watson was a regular in the Stony Brook midfield, starting all 18 games, and led the team in minutes played. He recorded an assist at Hartford on October 12 while taking 15 shots for the season. In 2017 he played in 16 games, starting in 15. He was one of six different Stony Brook players to log over 1,300 minutes during the season.

Before Stony Brook University, the six-foot tall central midfielder from Vessigny played for the national Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 teams. He competed in CONCACAF qualifying at both the U-17 and U-20 levels, as well as the Rio 2016 Olympic Qualifying games in 2015.

He was the captain of the Naparima College Boys’ team that won the 2014 SSFL (Secondary Schools Football League) Premiership title and was named to the SSFL All-Star team for the 2014 season. He also captained W Connection FC’s U-16 and U-18 teams.