Sport Ministry presents $143K to sporting bodies

ASATT president Lindsay Gillette (second from left) collects a cheque from Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe (left), with Anthony Creed, executive manager at SPORTT (second from right) and Gabre Mc Tair, assistant director of Physical Education and Sport, looking on. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF SPORT AND YOUTH AFFAIRS

SHAMFA CUDJOE, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, presented cheques totalling $142,894.64 to two National Governing Bodies (NGBs) on Wednesday.

The NGBs are the Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) and the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT).

This funding was provided to offset the operational and administrative expenses incurred by the TTGF and the ASATT from the recent Caribbean Gymnastics Championships and FINA World Championships respectively.

Before the presentation, which was held at the Ministry’s head office in St Clair, Cudjoe commended the president of ASATT Lindsay Gillette, and vice president of TTGF Suzanne Babooram, for their continued commitment to holistic sport development.