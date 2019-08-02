Sinanan thanks mom at her funeral

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan right perform aarti at the casket of hismother Lelamatie Sinanan during the funeral service at their family home at Guaico Junction, Sangre Grande. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan today said a final farewell to his mother Leelamatie Sinanan at her funeral at her home at Guaico Junction, Sangre Grande. She would have been 75 this December.

He thanked his mother for keeping him and his siblings grounded and for making him the man is today.

Sinanan said he was celebrating his mother's life because he was thankful for the years he had with her. He said the sacrifices she made for her family were taken for granted, but she taught them everything they knew.

The Prime Minister, who attended the service, said being told that days such as this will come along did not make them any easier. But when they did come, people must keep their strength by holding on to their beliefs.